BFF”s. Harry Styles is spotted soaking up the little party by the side of the former Kendall Jenner, after a performance on “the BRIT Awards: See the photos

Most ex-lovers, friends! Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner — or, if you prefer, Hendall – you have already overcome that stage, through mood, and that usually is not reached until the end of the relationship. Both of them have been seen multiple times together in an atmosphere of friendly, over the course of the four years following the end of the bed. In the evening of yesterday, (18), a further region of the BFF’was made in London, England.

Harry happened to be in town because it took part in the awards ceremony “BRIT Awards ” in 2020”, as Defined, on the other hand, had been unfolded in the morning on the catwalks of the fashion week in london. Coincidentally, or not, lol – they both attended the same after party!

Even while trying not to draw too much attention, the pair were easily recognized by their outfits in color. With the click, it’s done by one of those present at a dinner party, shows, Styles, talking to Jenner, who was sentadinha in the exam. According to the website of Metro, the UK, and the friends followed them, separately, to the other party in private, in which they were Lizzo, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

“Harry,” who has been nominated in two categories for the award, it may not have taken all the prizes, but certainly won the hearts of the users with their wonderful performance of “Falling”. The fans in the uk have to bet that the highlight will be the next song of the “Fine Line”, to win a big.

While we don’t have a definitive answer, can we see the presentation of the artist, who has been on a stage so beautiful, full of water, lights, and a fan of babadeiro! Real only, Haroldinho have a look white, the entire hole pattern of the head-to-toe. Behind him were two musicians, and the instruments seemed to be the waterfalls, letting the water in through the side. Around them, the lamps of the shells lit up the room. The water is in motion reflects on a panel at the bottom.

Did you have a quality means meets? Harry sereião was in addition to the concept, and it also killed it on the vocals! Even he is struck with the facility with the high note of the song, which made the challenge viral on social media. Watch a video of the new seven wonders listed below: