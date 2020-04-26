Box office Brazil: a Christmas Film, with Emilia Clarke, the leading

The Christmas it is there, and the movie doesn’t make you out of the story. The theme of the party in question, A Second Chance For Love it topped the box-office, the brazilian-in the latter end of the week, to reach R$ 2,415 million.

With Emilia Clarkethe Daenerys Targaryen the Game of Thronesthe novel is written in the christmas season trumped Maleficent – The Mistress Of Evilwho was in the lead for a number of weeks. Even so, in the following form Sleeping Beauty secured in the second position.

The comedy in the national The Parças 2 came in at R$ 2,155 million to be raised. The following function returns the group re-formed for a Tom Cavalcante, Whindersson Nunes, Tirulipa and Bruno de Luca.

The fourth place was filled by the More Than Conquerors. The film tells a story of resilience in sport, and has the direction of the Alex Kendrickexpert in the genre, and is responsible for projects such as The Proof Of The Pudding.

Just two months after its debut The joker it continues to provide good numbers, and made a R$ 1,110 million. With Joaquin Phoenixof Itin the lead role, the film tells of the origin of the famous bad guy in the Batman.

Check out the ranking in full, in accordance with the FilmeB:

1 – A Second Chance For Love Us$ 2,415 million

2 – Maleficent – The Mistress Of Evil And R$ 2,220 million in

3 – The Parças 2 Us$ 2,155 million

4- More Than Conquerors Us$ 1,480 million

5 – The joker Us$ 1,110 million

6 – The Guards – The Movie – $1.1 million

7 – The Family Addams Us$ 1,015 million

8 – Dora The Explorer-The Lost City – Us$ 772 billion

9 – An Invasion By The Secret Service Us$ 670 thousand

10 – A Rainy Day In New York City Us$ 615 billion