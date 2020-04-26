Brad Pitt’s gift to a friend with the retirement of home, in one of the ‘Brothers, for the Work’ – and More

Brad Pitt embraces his friend, Jean, in Black, during the program Photo: a screen shot of the program, Celebrity IOU’ (HGTV)

Brad Pitt he has shown the love that he feels for the make-up artist and friend Jean-Black on Monday, the 13th, to call Jonathan and Drew Scott, of the Brothers, for the Workto refurbish the woman’s house in the premiere episode of the program Celebrity IOUin which one of the twins to help artists in Hollywood to be able to express gratitude to all the people who like it.

In a preview released by the american channel HGTV, Interview, the 56-year-old appears in breaking down the wall of the garage at the beginning of the reformation, and in another moment, the Black appears, surprised to see her house renovated.

Pitt cried after seeing her happiness, he embraced it, and he described his relationship with the woman as “brother and sister”, after you have worked together on more than 40 feature films. “She is a person that I value a lot in my life,” said the actor. Jean Black has won the studio of the make-up and kits and the new to work with.