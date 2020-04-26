Britney Spears is planning to re-open judicial proceedings, custody of children, Monetary

+



Singer Britney Spears with her two children (Photo: Instagram)

It seems that the career break has done with the dance I started to re-think his life. The singer is planning to go to court in the next year to fight for more time with their children and to change the custody agreement that you are currently with her ex-husband, the DJ, and Kevin Federline.

Kevin Federline is in the old photo with their children: Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11-year-old’s relationship with Britney Spears; and the daughter of 15 years, Kori, and a son, 13, and Kaleb, from his relationship with Jackson, and their daughters, Jordan, age 6, and Peyton, 3 years old (Photo: Instagram)

According to the US WeeklyBritney wants to spend more time with her sons, Preston, 14, and Alexis, 13 years old, the fruit of a marriage to Kevin Federline, the 41-year-old. “The idea of a Britney on new year’s eve is to go to family court and ask the judge for an increase in the time-of-custody with the children,” said a source close to the singer. “She’s staying with the boys the night before Christmas, and they are going to go to the house of the father of them, at some point on Christmas day”.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline (Photo: Getty Images)

In September, a judge ruled that Britney Spears would be to the children and 30% of the time that she and Federline had split custody on a 50/50 after a divorce in 2007. A source said earlier this month that Britney and her ex “have a relationship” as well as “ordinary paternity”. They are the best, but you don’t do a lot of stuff in the family.”

Singer Britney Spears with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James (Photo: Instagram)

The decrease in the time with the children occurred in the middle of a controversy, with his father, Jamie, who got into a fight with a Kingdom, in the month of August. Kevin Federline went to court to request a restraining order in an emergency against Jamie’s, at the time, but the police said later that no charges of child abuse would be filed against the father of Britney’s. “The relationship between Jamie and Britney have completely collapsed,” the source said. “Britney is still more than a little angry with Jamie because of his activities with the children, which resulted in a decrease of the time-of-custody of her children”.

Singer Britney Spears ‘ father, businessman, and Jamie Spears (Photo: Instagram)

Also, there is a hearing scheduled for the 22nd of January, to deal with the protection of the king. In may, Spears was ordered to submit to an assessment, independent expert after she’s ‘ going to formally request the court to terminate the guardianship” of her father, who is a conservative from Britney since 2008. Jamie has submitted the documents after the incident with Preston, to step down temporarily, to the role and the current manager of Britney, Jodi Montgomery, who assumed the title of guardian of the property of the singer and to the audience in January of each year.

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari (Photo: Instagram)

After spending time in a mental health treatment back in April, Britney spears took some time off from the career, and it’s dedicated to his family. “Britney spends most of his time at home with her boyfriend, Sam, [Asghari]or on her own. Her relationship with Sam is strong. It will bring a lot of joy and a source of stability in his life too many times to be chaotic,” added the source.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.