Britney Spears rocks the yoga and gets a kiss from her boyfriend on video-on social networks – Monet

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Photo: Instagram)

Britney Spears has more than 23 million followers on Instagram, and she loves to show off to their fans, as it keeps you in good shape. This week, the singer posted a video of his movements-of-the-art on a blue carpet in front of the Christmas tree, and has been showered with praise in social networks.

When the movie starts, her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari, and gives him two kisses, and gets out of the way. Dressed in gym clothes, He seems to be going for your own workout. In the clip, the singer is wearing a pair of pants in gym, black top and a green one. In spite of the numerous yoga poses, the one that stood out was the fact that the Christmas tree Britney will be in the background (after all, we’re almost in February).

Britney Spears (Photo: Instagram)

Many people have talked about where the Christmas tree is still built, but the clip could have been recorded a few weeks ago. In the caption, Spears wrote that she was missing from the tree, giving them to understand that the video is old. In the first three hours of the publication of the video of the Britney’s had over 1 million views (at the time of the post, has already had a 1.976.445 views). “THE QUEEN OF POP, YOGA, AND A CHRISTMAS TREE!”, he wrote to a fan in the comments. “The king of yoga,” another fan said.

