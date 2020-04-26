BTS: Katy Perry makes a joke about the Armys, and they react to it by leaving the show, the singer’s

Everyone knows that all the fans of K-Pop is one of the most passionate of them all, right? As for the Army, especially in the BTS, the biggest group in the world today, they don’t go back to that. We have seen all this love turn into a very successful record of awards, and the most to Bangtan, but you guys don’t like nothing, nothing to see Katy Perry’s making a joke about his age. It all happened at the iHeart Jingle Ball, an annual event that brings together various artists to celebrate the end of the year in the United States.

There, in addition to the BTS, and the Katy Perrythese were such names as Billie Eilish, Halsey, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, and more, you will also have the shows up to the event. A little bit later in the show, from south korea, the owner of the “Roar” took the stage and made the following punch line: “you are awake after your time”, suggesting that fans of the group are children. The Army, which was in the majority in the audience, and didn’t find very funny, and some were offended.

The Black ocean and the silence of

When I started on his show, the fandom, have made the famous “black ocean”, which is when they go off their lightsticks as a kind of punishment for those who are on the stage. While in the united states performava of his greatest hits, any fan of the pb’s they had, and many decided to leave. See the following: