But Thunberg’s going to be starring in a TELEVISION series | european Culture, that of classical art and new trends WORKSHOP

With the arrival of the Swedish Greta Thunberg, 17-year-old should make his own TV series. In a series of documentaries produced by the BBC, will follow the advocate on their travels around the world to promote the fight against climate change.

The number of the station of the british, should the show Actually be participating in international events and in meetings with policy makers, scientists, and business leaders.

With the help of experts, the programme also aims to explain the science in the back of a rise of 1.5 °C, to which the scientists agree, average global temperatures must be limited to avoid any environmental disasters. No details have been released about how many episodes or when the number will be displayed.

The series promises to portray a moment of intimacy But when he writes his speeches for example, or even the moments in your routine, such as “a teenager like any other,” according to the BBC.

Thunberg became well-known after the start of the environmental movement, of strike, of school Fridays For the Future (the Strike is for the Future (in Portuguese), which is considered as one of the people responsible for bringing climate change to the top of the global political agenda.

“Climate change is probably the most important thing in our lives. For this reason, it is appropriate to make a series which explores the facts and science behind this complex issue,” said executive producer Rob Liddell, through a press release published on Monday (10/02).

“To be able to do this with, But it is an extraordinary privilege to have an inside view of what it means to be an icon in the global, and one of the faces of the most famous on the planet,” he said.

This is the second time that it Actually will work closely with the BBC, she has worked in December of last year, as a guest editor for an on-site programme, on Radio 4’s Today.

