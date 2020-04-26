But Thunberg’s going to be starring in a TELEVISION series | european Culture, that of classical art and new trends WORKSHOP

With the arrival of the Swedish Greta Thunberg, 17-year-old should make his own TV series. In a series of documentaries produced by the BBC, will follow the advocate on their travels around the world to promote the fight against climate change.

The number of the station of the british, should the show Actually be participating in international events and in meetings with policy makers, scientists, and business leaders.

With the help of experts, the programme also aims to explain the science in the back of a rise of 1.5 °C, to which the scientists agree, average global temperatures must be limited to avoid any environmental disasters. No details have been released about how many episodes or when the number will be displayed.

The series promises to portray a moment of intimacy But when he writes his speeches for example, or even the moments in your routine, such as “a teenager like any other,” according to the BBC.

Thunberg became well-known after the start of the environmental movement, of strike, of school Fridays For the Future (the Strike is for the Future (in Portuguese), which is considered as one of the people responsible for bringing climate change to the top of the global political agenda.

“Climate change is probably the most important thing in our lives. For this reason, it is appropriate to make a series which explores the facts and science behind this complex issue,” said executive producer Rob Liddell, through a press release published on Monday (10/02).

“To be able to do this with, But it is an extraordinary privilege to have an inside view of what it means to be an icon in the global, and one of the faces of the most famous on the planet,” he said.

This is the second time that it Actually will work closely with the BBC, she has worked in December of last year, as a guest editor for an on-site programme, on Radio 4’s Today.

  • USE Globaler Klimastreik – Washington-picture-alliance/dpa/K. Wolfe)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The protests in the us

    Protesters in front of the Capitol building, the seat of the Congress of the united states. The demonstrations took place in all 50 states in the us. All the greatest acts have been recorded in New York, Los Angeles and san Francisco.

  • COLOR FFF leading | Germany | Klimastreik Global Strike: 4 Climate | Berlin (AFP/Getty Images/A. Schmidt)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The protest in Berlin, brings together 270

    In Germany, the organizers estimated that 1.4 million people took part in the protest – 270 only in Berlin, according to the local law enforcement. The crowd was concentrated at the back of the building, the Reichstag, the seat of the German Parliament and the Brandenburg Gate.

  • COLOR FFF leading Protestaktion in Munich (Reuters/J. Dalder)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The protest in the German city

    Protests also were reported in the city of Hamburg. The police, it is estimated that over 70 thousand people took part. It also has been recorded in the crowds with a 20-mil people in Munich, Münster and Freiburg. In the capital city of Bavaria, and people relied on blocks of ice, and wrapped the strings at the neck, in order to simulate that the climate change will have the effect of a force on all of humanity.

  • COLOR FFF leading Protestaktion in Stockholm (Afp/TT News Agency/St Stjernkvist)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The swedes are asking for more action against climate change

    In Stockholm, thousands of people have joined the hunger strike. The various display banners and posters with the theme of the campaign has been launched by Greta Thunberg in the native language of an activist: Skolstrejk för klimatet!”.

  • Nigeria, Abuja | Klimastreik: Fridays for Future use (DW/W; Abubakar Idris)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The protests in Africa

    Protestors in Abuja, Nigeria. Were also reported protests in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

  • Indien Mumbai | Klimaproteste - Fridays are the Future (Getty Images/AFP/I. Mukherjee)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The strike in India

    The movement has also gained momentum in India, where they were recorded, the protests in Mumbai and New Delhi.

  • Brasilien Fridays for the Future - Rio de Janeiro (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Izquierdo)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The protests in Brazil

    The young people at the protest in Rio de Janeiro. Also, were recorded, the protests in São Paulo, Recife, and Brasilia. Several of the protesters displayed banners and placards against the environmental policies of the government, the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro, and we denounce the burning of the Amazon forest.

  • COLOR FFF leading Protestaktion in Cambridge, picture-alliance/empics/J. Giddens)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    The protests in the United Kingdom

    The Strike, the Global Climate has also gained the membership of students from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The demonstrators also took to the streets of Edinburgh, and Belfast. In London, organizers estimated that over 100 thousand people participated in the meeting.

  • USE Globaler Klimastreik | New York | Greta Thunberg (Getty Images/D. Angerer)

    The images of the protests in the world, went on Strike to Global Climate

    But in New York city

    The demonstrations on Friday are part of an initiative launched by the activist, and the Swedish Greta Thunberg, 16 years of age, who was sensitive to people from all around the world ever since it started to do the protest alone in front of the Swedish Parliament, with a sign that had a strike at school because of the weather. Now, Greta has taken part in a demonstration in New York city, which brought together the xx-million people.




