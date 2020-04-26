Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is very much in love on the Grammys

Thein spite of having a posado to the boardmaras all alone, The Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been together for the celebration of the The Grammys.

After a long night of partying, the couple did not hide, the love that unites them, and was caught up in the mood and loving it while I was on the bus after the event.

But it doesn’t stop here. Before the bus, both of which were great fun at a party after the award ceremony. The moment where he was involved with the singer, Lewis, Capaldi.

To view this publication in Instagram | We-along with the The anoche little después the la fiesta. #shawnmila #shawnmendes A publication is shared by the Can’t Mendes (@chonmendees27th of Jan, 2020 at 12:12 PST

To view this publication in Instagram – Follow @shawmila.the fan – #shawmila #shamila #shawnmendes #at the #mendes #camilacabello #the #cabello #shawnandcamila #camilaandshawn #shawnmendesandcamilacabello #camilacabelloandshawnmendes #mendesarmy #camilizers A publication that is shared by ~ (@shawmila.fan) on the 27th of Jan, 2020 at 12:34 pm PST

To view this publication in Instagram MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IMFNGKF A publication is shared by the at the mendes (@shadowofmendes27th of Jan, 2020 at 7:20 PST

To view this publication in Instagram This is truly the best!! Shawn, Niall, Lewis and The singing their hearts out to the #someoneyouloved @shawnmendes @kygomusic via GA none #shawnmendes #camilacabello #lewiscapaldi #niallhoran #grammys2020 #mendesarmy A publication is shared by the ShawnM_ibm (@shawnm_ibm27th of Jan, 2020 at 3:55 pm PST

You Should Also Read: The Cabello it took the father to the The Grammys. And this is not the only one!