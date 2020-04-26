Camila Cabello took to the father at the Grammy awards. And this is not the only one!

Andthis Sunday, the 26th, was held at the Them Angeles one more award ceremony of the The Grammys. For the red carpet and went to several famous people, and many of the its the companions (or the companions).

However, there are also those who prefer to honor their parents, such as in the case of the The Cabello and Ariana Grande.

The she posed with her father, who did not move to look at it act a later date.

Already, Ariana Grande was accompanied by her father, and her mother, who proved to be an accomplice.

Here are the photos in the gallery.

Also read: Grammy awards 2020: A Look to the looks that paraded down the red carpet