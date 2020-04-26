Cara Delevingne likes to walk on the Beach with his girlfriend

The guy and his beloved, are living in the days the magic is in Brazil. The two took a little bit of the spotlight of Hollywood, and they are together enjoying the warmth of the brazilian. The other day, and she’s even welcomed to the loved one for a period of one year to life, with a declaration of love.

“Happy birthday, Ashley Benson. There’s a lot I can tell you, it’s something you really love and appreciate about us is that you don’t have to, because, YOU KNOW, and that’s what matters“ she said, and that was at a fine dining restaurant on the River with a Dildo.

Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson (Foto: AgNews)

Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson (Foto: AgNews)

Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson (Foto: AgNews)