Carrier, Ryan Reynolds, will give you 3 months of free internet access at the Super Bowl

The broadcast of the Super Bowl, the grand finale of the football season, it is well-known for the high amount of commercials and advertisements, very expensive display in the space. However, it is a service provider of mobile, commanded by none other than the actor, Ryan Reynolds, decided to take a different approach this year.

At the head of the Mint, and the Mobile in November 2019, Reynolds announced that they won’t have to spend high amounts of money to run an ad during the game. Instead, it will have paid for a full page ad in The New York Times to confirm that the company will use the funds to provide three months of free internet to new customers.

The package can be purchased only in the United States, and during the game, that is, it will not be available to existing customers. All interested parties will have access to up to 3 GB of mobile data with 4G LTE for a month, in addition to the call and unlimited messages, unlimited capacity to be a hotstop wi-fi, and a set of SIM cards that are up to three lines.

Everyone’s buying the ads so I bought one too. Not on the TV. In the @nytimes. #classy https//t, co/LGeai4oxI6 pic.twitter.com/xuBdfIvFuI — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 29, 2020

The service requires you to register with a credit card, but you can choose to cancel the transaction prior to the expiration of the time limit. After that, it is possible to turn over the customer’s fixed in the Mint, which gives the plans of three, six, and twelve months.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game happening on February 2nd 2020, from 20: 30 (gmt).