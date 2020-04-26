Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in uniform, art in Me 4

Fans of the Marvel comics, they are more and more every day can’t wait to see Natalie Portman become of the Mighty Thor in ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. A fan would like to see is the look of the characters in the film.

In art, on Instagram, the artist Jackson, Caspers, and circulated by a fan Zerologhy, there are two versions of the Thor, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Recommended content: