Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in uniform, art in Me 4

Fans of the Marvel comics, they are more and more every day can’t wait to see Natalie Portman become of the Mighty Thor in ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. A fan would like to see is the look of the characters in the film.
In art, on Instagram, the artist Jackson, Caspers, and circulated by a fan Zerologhy, there are two versions of the Thor, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.
Recommended content:
Marvel has put Dr. Strange 2, and Spider-Man 3; Thor’s 4 and gets a new date
Check it out below. In this picture, Thor Natalie Portman appears on the face. Already, Thor’s Chris Hemsworth appears to hold to the Stormbreaker, and then displays the same look of the Stars: Ultimate, referred to as “I, Fatty”. I Love, and the Thunder is scheduled to release on the 5th of November, 2021. It only now? Marvel comics gives a new power that makes Me able to defeat Thanos
See also:
Check it out below.
In this picture, Thor Natalie Portman appears on the face. Already, Thor’s Chris Hemsworth appears to hold to the Stormbreaker, and then displays the same look of the Stars: Ultimate, referred to as “I, Fatty”.
I Love, and the Thunder is scheduled to release on the 5th of November, 2021.
It only now? Marvel comics gives a new power that makes Me able to defeat Thanos