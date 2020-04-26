Chris Hemsworth, not Natalie Portman, you are the main character in ‘Thor ‘ 4’, says director

Taika Waititi has made it a point to understand who is the main protagonist in the fourth film of the franchise

Play Chris Hemsworth is back for the fourth film in the franchise, set to open in 2021



Announced at Comic-Con “Thor: Love and Thunder,” has surprised the fans of the Marvel comics, the new Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, the female version of the hero.

But in the last end of the week, with the director Taika Waititi has made clear that the character is not in the core of a long one, but it’s the Thor of the original, which will be lived by Chris Hemsworth.

The MTV News, Waititi has made it a point to understand who is the main protagonist in the fourth film in the franchise. “”Chris Hemsworth. It’s a film of Me, and it is to Me. It [Portman] it is in the film.

As Jane Foster, Natalie Portman took part in the first two films of the hero, but it did not show up in “Thor: Ragnarok”. The actress returns to the franchise as the Mighty Thor, a character from the comics who gained the powers of the God of Thunder after he / she becomes unworthy to lift up Asgard.

Tessa Thompson is also back in the role of a Valkyrie. It is, by the way, this will be the first heroine to openly LGBTQ in the Marvel comics universe. “As a king, [de Asgard]she needs to find a queen,” the actress said during the Comic-Con.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled to premiere on November 5, 2021.