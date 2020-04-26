Chris Hemsworth will present Limitless series of science-Nat Geo

Chris Hemsworth went into the design of the new series of the science of Nat Geo. According to the Deadlinethe actor will Limitlessthe production , which will ask questions such as: if the ageing is not inevitable, or whether it is a disease that cannot be cured.

The news was announced by Hemsworth a video tour of the press ACT.

The series will showcase the mission of Hemsworth to figure out how to live their lives healthy, smart and long. In the actor you want to turn up the training for all six challenges to the extraordinary, showing you how to fight aging at all stages of the life cycle.

Each episode will focus on a different way in which we can live better, longer, and regenerate the damage, while maximizing strength, and in building resilience to shock your body, and straining of the memory, and in the face of mortality. Hemsworth is scheduled to meet with the leading scientists of life who believe that the key to staying young is to twist it, and roll back the ravages of time before they are established, and you will learn the secrets of the super-humans who demonstrated the extension of mind to the potential of the human being.