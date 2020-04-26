Chris Pratt auditioned for a living, Captain – America-News in film

The hero of Marvel comics, was almost played by another Chris.

Since 2014, actor Chris Pratt has given the life of Peter Quill, the Lord of the Star in ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy. However, this is not the first time for entry into the Marvel movies. With the launch of the platform, Disney+ Marvel Studios has shared a number of content, extras, including an interview with Sarah Finn, the casting director said she was well aware of the talents of Pratt, from which the sun has done the testing to play Captain America.

Of course, Pratt has not been cast, and the character was filled out by Chris Evans. However, the actor has remained on the radar, one of her Passions, which is insisted on by James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxythe included in the list.

James Gunn has been very generous in saying that I will bother, the point is to piss him off, insisting that Chris Pratt was the guy on the right. However, Chris did not want to play the part, and he refused to take the test. Finally, I was able to do this at the hearing, and that James Gunn said that he didn’t want to see it. I was really happy when they finally reunite. James turned to me and in ten seconds, and then he said, ‘he’s the guy’”.

The player will continue playing as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which will be part of phase 5 of the Marvel comic, after James Gunn have finished the recordings of the Squadron’s Bombers 2, and I still don’t have release date yet.