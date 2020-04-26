Chris Pratt has been distributing food for the homeless seven-year-old

The actor took part in the tradition of the family of the woman, the great-niece of Jack Kennedy.

Chris Pratt wanted to get in the holiday season at large, and on the eve of Thanksgiving day, which is celebrated in the USA, took part in a solidarity action in Santa Monica, California.

The actor has been distributing food for the homeless people of that city, and made it a point to take with you, Jack, and the seven-year-old, who has more in common with the actress Anna Farris who was divorced in the fall of 2017.

Chris Pratt was joined to the family of his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in June last year.

It should be noted that the wife of the actor, is the daughter of Maria Shriver, a niece of Jack Kennedy, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former governor of California.