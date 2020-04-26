Coronavirus: Kylie Jenner gives tips on how to have fun in quarantine.

–

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took advantage of the platform with the giant, to take counsel from the law on the social isolation caused by the pandemic coronavirus.

The manager – who used it as the basis for the next 9 months, he kept the secret about the pregnancy. Stormi why don’t you leave the house – was the importance of just getting out of the home in cases of extreme necessity.

“If you please, to stay in their homes. The practice of social isolation, and quarantine. If you think of your parents, you don’t want to leave them very sick. You may be infected, and infect other people. It is very serious. And it’s the only way to contain the problem with that is that if we do that. No one is immune, there is no cure. Millennials are not immune. The new evidence is, in fact, shows that a good portion of the people who are in hospitals, are young people,” he said.

And she does it all! Kylie Jenner, used the platform of Instagram to influence the people to stay at home during the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Legendamos it all for you!!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/yhEpGwJhLV — O Brasil (@kardashibrasil) March 20th, 2020

As a pastime, Ky is suggested to do a day in the spa, read books, watch movies, cook, and even play a game of jigsaw puzzle: “Being at home is fun!!! You can enjoy this at home, folks. We can do this together.”. Cute, isn’t he?



