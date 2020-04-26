Crazy as harley quinn? Margot Robbie has an attitude peculiar when dating

The end of a relationship, it can be quite a period of sadness for some, but others may end up reacting with anger to the event.
The second one is the case of Margot Robbie’s Hollywood star is responsible for the live harley quinn on the big screen.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she and her friends take on an attitude that’s unusual when one of them ends up in a dating relationship: “I’ve got a great group of friends in Australia – we have been friends since the age of four, and each time a guy ends up with a girl in the group, all of the girls to go and throw eggs at his car. I once broke up with a boyfriend, and they were like, ‘How can he dare! We are going to throw eggs at him!’. And I was like, ‘No, no!” I broke up with him. It is a very nice person. Please don’t mess up his car! Thank you, I love you, but you don’t do this.’” Harley quinn and the new girlfriend of the Joker will be the clash of the epic in the DC
