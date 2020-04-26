‘Cruella’: Emma Stone talks about her transformation into the iconic villain

In spite of the inevitable comparisons to the surrender of the In Close-Up as the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the ‘101 Dalmatians’she Emma Stone she commented that her perspective of this character will be very different from what we already know.

“Everything is happening much earlier in its history,” she said in an interview with the And during the the first the ‘Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice’. “It’s quite different.”

A lot of fans were surprised with a description the punk-rock band the Stone is the feature-length film. The first official image has been leaked in the event of D23 Expo of the year.

“Well, I saw myself in the mirror getting ready, so I’m not surprised,” she said. “It’s been fun. We are at the half of the set, so I can’t reveal a lot of things. It’s been a very, very nice.”

Paul Walter Hauser, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham and Kirby Howell-Baptiste) to round off the cast.

Expected to be complete by may of 2021, the adaptation revolves around a young Cruella de Vil, before he became the big villain in ‘101 Dalmatians’.

Take the time to watch it:

Check out the promo image:

Craig Gillespiethe story of ‘theAt the Time of the Terror‘ take over from a script that is signed by Tony McNamara (‘With‘).

The production will happen in the scenario that punk in London in 1979. The rumors also suggest that the real Cruella de Vil is linked to the band The Sex Pistolsthat had a direct connection to the fashion of the decade in question.