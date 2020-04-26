Demi Lovato reveals details about his relapse and an overdose, for the first time

After a long year away from the spotlight, Demi Lovato he returned, ready for a new beginning. Gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated “I Love Me”, Demetria was present in the united states Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday, the 5th.

The time was marked by great emotion, in which she spoke for the first time in detail about his drug overdose in July, in the year 2018. During the chat, Demi explained that he stayed sober for two years and three months prior to the event, it was crowded, and he lived a life controlled by his former team, and according to the time of his misfortune, he grew more and more.

“I have to start this by talking about the fact that I was sober for the first time at the age of 19 years old. I was at an age where I wasn’t legally allowed to drink. I have been a support that I needed at the time, and I agree with your approach, as it is the only solution, and that is simply the only way. And then my entire team has embraced this approach, and we did that. And we are going to run with this, it’s a struggle, and it has worked for a long period of time.”

From the documentary Simply Complicated, Demi comes to openly talking about the fight against eating disorders, but because of the simplicity and the eating disorder became worse and I had to, yet again, that someone close to her.

The situation has worsened, more and more people are checking out what they were, my orders in Starbucksin the bank statement. And small things like that lead me to be very, very, very happy. With my daughter it got much worse, I asked for help and did not get the help they need. And then I was stuck in a position unhappy with my life. So here I am, sober, and thinking to yourself, “I’m six years sober, but I’m happy. I am even more unhappy than when I was drinking. “Why am I sober?”

I have sent you a message, and I reached out to all the people who were on my team, and they responded with, “You’re being very selfish. It would ruin things not only for you but also for us.” And when I heard this, my main problems have been with the abandonment of my father when he was a child. He was an addict, an alcoholic, and we had to let it out. I have vivid memories of him coming out, and then when they came out, they played with it fear, and I felt like I was completely deserted, so I took. That night, I went to a party and there were other things in there, and it was only about three months before the end of the hospital with a drug overdose.

Surprised, She asked how was the treatment of former staff of the Rt. In a way that is sincere, she explained the way in which this has been dealt with to ask for help, and he said that he felt abandoned by them.

If I had been in my room for the night, they would phone the room to which I was not able to connect to the service in the room. Or, if there is fruit in my room, they would draw because it was the extra sugar. We’re not talking cakes, cookies, candies, and so on, were the fruit. For many years, and I had to bake a cake for his birthday. I had a piece of watermelon that you cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake, and put whipped cream without the fat from the top and this was his cake: […]. But I really, really wanted that cake for his birthday.

Very impressed, DeGeneres pointed out that every time that Demi was his program, his staff has always made sure that there was no sugar around. During the tour, the Future’s Now, she felt like a machine, due to the control of the surrounding by a controlled by those around her.

Beaming with a smile, Demi has revealed little detail about your last birthday and how much he or she is grateful to be on a team where the love of the truth.

“My agent gave me the best birthday cake. And I went on with Ariana Grande, who is one of my very best friends […] I remember crying because finally I was eating a cake with a business owner who does not want anything from me, and loved me for who I am and supported my journey.”

Then, Demi has explained what led her to seek help in order to recover. Are you feeling ready to share your story, it is seen as an example of what you are able and strong enough to fight back against your fears.

“You can get to the other side, and it can be rough, but you’re a 10 out of 10, how could you not be sure. And, as long as you take responsibility, you can go through it and figure out how to love you the way you deserve to be loved.”

Demi, who is now sober, he is spreading this message of self-love in his new single “I Love Me”, which will be released this Friday, 6th.

“I had a moment on Saturday where I spent by myself. It was a Saturday night, and I thought to myself, ‘you Know, it’s a night of self-care’. I’m going to take a shower, have a massage. And I’ve only had this one moment of happiness, I take care of you exactly where I was, I started laughing all alone in my room,” she told the star, ” at the beginning of the interview. “The phrase that kept repeating in my head was, ‘You’re completely full of it your way, and no one, no substance, and without that food, whatever it might be. You are a good girl. And that’s what I want you all to know. It is for this reason that it is the music, which I am going to post is called ‘I Love Me’. Kind of us are good on our own. We don’t need a partner, you don’t need chemicals. We are good at.