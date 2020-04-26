Demi Lovato reveals I wish for her is: “I Want to be with her.”

Asked by Ellen, since the pop diva has come to switch phones with her, Demi also confessed that it is not, but the desire remains the same. “It’s not me. But that’s okay, I don’t become resentful. It is in the Performances,” he said.

“Look, I just want to get on with it, okay? I want to tell you, we are going to record a song together as well. Maybe we got it in the video, I don’t know,” said the artist to the ago.

Demi also confessed that she went with the flow of the application of the relationship: “I’ve been in those applications. But, as I’ve spent a bit of time to myself over the past few months, I’ve realized that I’m the type of person who has to find a way to regulate when you’re feeling sad, or lonely, or anything like that,” she said.

