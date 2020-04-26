Demi Lovato says that the relationship of Selena Gomez, but the mantm in touch with Miley Cyrus

Reproduction/Instagram/@ddlovato

The american actress Demi Lovato, 27, said in an interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar and on the relationship of the female singer-Selena Gomez, 27, as well as in touch with the going of the band the Jonas Brothers. In fact, to this day the friendship that the mantm of the season the star of Disney Miley Cyrus, 27.

“It [Miley Cyrus] incredible. I will love you until death and I always will love you, always will love you. But I do think that it’s unique to that time and with whom I still stay in touch,” said the singer, who was able to appear on live Miley Cyrus are doing on Instagram since the beginning of the quarantine for the new coronavrus.

In spite of the distance, and Demi has said that he still has love for Selena, and that’s want good things for her. The two comearam together on the TV program Barney and Friends at the beginning of the year 2000. In January of this year, will Better use their social networks to say, “‘t have the words to describe the quo, beautiful, inspirational, and well-deserved,” he had been in the presentao from a fellow member of the Grammy award, the first one is made for a Rt since he suffered an overdose, near-fatal, and in June of 2018.

In addition to Better, and going with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, Demi also lost contact with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, with whom he remained for six years. “I don’t think that I needed it, I needed to learn how to be alone… When you relate in some to the young person learns about him or herself.”

Demi, who now has been dating the actor Max Ehrich, 28, spoke out in an interview, which is defined as a person with fluda towards their preferences for sexual than it seems to me, two or three children, in the future, but it should be on the side of a man or a woman. “I’m open to anything,” she said.

Folhapress