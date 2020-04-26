DESCENDANTS of 3 – Cineclick

Technical data sheet
The direction of
The technical team
Written by: Josann McGibbon, Sara Parriott
Production: Arielle Boisvert, Lisa Towers, Shawn Williamson
Photo: Adam Santelli
Studio: The Disney Channel
Installation: Don’t Even Removes
Distributor: The Disney Channel
The cast
Anna Cathcart, Bobby Moynihan, Booboo Stewart, Brenna D’amico, Cameron Boyce, Cheyenne Jackson, China Anne McClain, Christian, Convery, Dan Payne, Dove Cameron, Dylan Playfair, Faustino Di Bauda, Jadah Marie, Jedidiah Goodacre, Keegan Connor Tracy, Luke Roessler, Melanie Paxson, Mitchell, Hope, Sarah, Jeffery, Sophia, Carson, Thomas, Doherty, Zachary Gibson
READ MORE: The stars of 'the Descendants' and reveal the information with regard to the alleged continuation of the franchise
Loading...