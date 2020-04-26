‘Doctor Stranger 2 date postponed, and” Thor:the Love and the clap of Thunder in advance

The following Doctor Strange pass On November 5, 2021, the 25th of march 2022 according to the information of the Series.

Benedict Cumberbatch is going to reprise his role as the Sorcerer Supreme, and it will bring you to the Scarlet Witch from the Elizabeth Olsen as well as to an old friend, Wong Benedict Wong and Bite ( Chiwetel Ejiofo ).

Rachel McAdams you should not return for the sequel, while the director of the original Scott Derrickson it will act as an executive producer.

The fourth film in the I the new date is the 11th of February, in the year 2022, for the period of valentine’s day in america.

Chris Hemsworth it will return as the God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson as a Member, and Natalie Portman Jane Foster , who is expected to take up the mantle of “Thor” in the movie. In addition to this,Christian Bale in a paper that is to be unknown. Luckily, the Korg of Waititi will also be back.