During the fight, Kourtney Kardashian, gives a punch in the face than Kim Kardashian

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with its 18th season on Thursday, June 27th, and the new episodes promise you a fight with an ugly between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are going to give you what to talk about. A new teaser trailer has been released, and, as a bonus, the new scenes in this falling-out physique was discovered.

The video starts out with Khloé Kardashian, dressed as Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family. With a book in his hands, he begins to tell the story of your businesswoman, who gave birth to the five princes

“Once upon a time, a powerful queen who gave birth to the five princes, each with their own talents and passions, from health, to beauty, and humor.

But, to the extent that, in the realm of these gains, they have also raised issues with them. “Oh, do you want to know what’s going on? Well, my dear, you need to keep an eye on”.

The teaser then shows the shocking scenes of the fight between Kourtney and Kim. “I’m going to f***with you, its the f**** * see,” said Kourtney, while throwing an object across Jordan.

Khloé tries to separate the two, but it was Kim’s pick for Kourtney right in the face. “Just get out of here. I don’t want to see your face,” shouts the wife of Kanye West.

And then, she’s answering.”I don’t want to be near your fat ass”. Nice!