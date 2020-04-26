Elizabeth Olsen has revealed the difficulties for the work

The schedule of the actress Elizabeth Olsen it is there in full. It has been developed with two distinct series, working with WandaVision for the streaming service with Disney, and Sorry For Your Loss as well, in the Facebook Watch. This is why she is not able to fit it in your schedule, new work commitments which I would like to put in place. In an interview with the magazine, Entertainment Weekly, she spoke out on the issue.

According to Olsen, working for Marvel, and for that Facebook has a difficult. And the difficulties, which include just a a matter of time. Without being able to fit it into your schedule-new products, it may not engage in other activity that is wanted: the production of independent films. “This has been a bit difficult for me is that I would love to do an indie film, recorded over a four week period where there’s a beginning, middle, and end.”the actress said in the NEW.

And he added: “With the Sorry For Your Loss as well, even though I’ve loved the experience… being a producer on the series, it’s a job that takes up to 10 months. Then, go to the Marvel universe, and it has been very difficult to have a schedule for the short films of art and I would love to have the time to do it. But I literally don’t have the time to do it. So, there’s a part of me that really, sit down to a lack of it. And there’s another part of you that really want to go back to the theater.

In spite of this, even without being able to give a present to the fans of other works of different genres, the actress, who can now be seen on Facebook Watch and Sorry For Your Loss, you are available, you may be able to be seen and we are on the platform of Disney+. In the meantime, it’s going to take a long time to happen. While the streaming service of the company, Mickey mouse will be released in November, with the debut of the series, WandaVision is expected to take place only in 2021.

