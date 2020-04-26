Emilia Clarke says that in the last speech, However, is in the ‘Game of Thrones’ was ‘hell’

Emilia Clarke has revealed behind-the-scenes talk of Her in the latest episode of ‘Game of Thrones’

The purpose of the “Game of Thrones” generates a lot of controversy, and it remains a matter between the fans and the actors from the series. For this reason, serves a daily continental breakfast, included in the box of the DVD and Blu-ray disc of the final season of the series, behind the scenes of the final episodes. In one of the extra goodies, ” Emilia Clarke said of his final shot at the “Gold” and found that it was not an easy one.

At the end of the “Game of Thrones”, Daenerys Targaryen is a long speech in Dothraki, a language that exists only in the mythology of the franchise. “I knew that this speech was very important and I have invested a lot of time to decorate,” said Clarke. “And, for the first time in my life in ‘God’, I was able to speak everything perfectly,” said.

Perfection, however, came only after a long time of suffering. “I’m to be honest, it was a hell to learn, that speech,” he said. “This is a language that does not exist, I was running out of me. I just couldn’t do it,” said the actress. “But today, I woke up on the morning of the recording, so I had to set it all out.”

After starring in eight seasons of “Game of Thrones”, Emilia Clarke is currently in theaters with the feature film “A Second Chance for Love”, which debuted in Brazil on Thursday (the 28th).