Emilia Clarke, you are not getting selfies with fans

Emilia Clarke takes the most selfies with fans. The actress, 33-year-old, best known for her lead role in ‘Game of Thrones’, featured on the conversation on the podcast with Jessie Ware, which is the reason that made you decide to ban the photos of your followers.

Clark reminded her of a difficult time I was living in a public place, such as when it was nearly pulled down by a man who forced her to take a selfie with him while she is crying during a panic attack.

The incident happened at the airport:

“I was walking through the airport, and I started to have a panic attack, caused by a depletion in total. I’m crying and this guy says, ‘Can I get a selfie?’ And I said, ‘I can’t breathe, I’m so sorry…’. It was after a few moments, as soon as I knew that I couldn’t get on with it.”, justified.

But, in spite of the do not take more selfies, ” Emilia says that it is still very pleasant to his fans, and even that is open to give out autographs.

“I will autograph something. When you do that, you are interacting with that person rather than someone just saying, ‘I want a selfie, I want it’. Well, if it makes something better: “Well, what’s your name? To whom do I write?’ So, do you have a video and are actually taking a relationship to a person-to-person, rather than something that is probably not good for them and not for you….”, he said.

At the beginning of this month, ” Emilia admitted she ‘wanted to disappear’ a few years ago, when he suffered his second aneurysm in the brain.

The actress, who was born in London, went through the two issues of health care, in 2011 and again in 2013, but it has only been released for your terrible experience at the beginning of this year, and Emilia was devastated because she had to go through a traumatic event when he was in the eyes of the public.

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke recently revealed that he was pressured to do nude scenes in exinta a series for HBO.

In an interview for the podcast, Armchair Expert, ” Emilia informed her that he had not been informed of the engagement, the number of shots it would show up without any clothes on.

“I got the role, and was given the script. When I was reading it, I thought to myself, ‘Well, now I understand why it’s on the bad side of it’,” she said, before revealing that he had to be the fights made this year.

“I’ve had fights on the set, in which he said: “No, the blanket will cover you up to your neck in’. And they said, ‘You don’t want to disappoint the fans of Game of Thrones do you want?’. And I said, ‘Will be contained?*r'”.

For his great work in the area, in Emilia, he did not feel comfortable enough to come out on top, which is different from the present, in which you can decide on the one that appeals to you or not.