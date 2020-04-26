Emma Stone decided to postpone the wedding

With the advancement of multi-Covid-19, Emma Stone and By Dave McCary they postponed the wedding. The award ceremony will happen in Los Angeles, california, in the United States, in the past, the end of the week, according to the web site Page Six. The couple has decided to follow the recommendation of a “social distancing” during this period of economic crisis. A new date has not been announced.

The actress of the 31-year-old, and the screenwriter’s program, the mood of american Saturday Night Live have resorted to social media to announce their engagement, and in December of the previous year. The photo, posted to the account in McCary, the couple appears smiling, with Emma, showing off the diamond ring on the hand in the foreground.

The relationship began in the fall of 2017.