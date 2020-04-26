Emma Stone sort of work like Cruella in the prequel of ‘101 Dalmatians’ as a form of madness – Monetary

+



Emma Stone as ‘Cruella’ (Photo: Disclosure)

Emma Stone has a tough job to do: to interpret one of the most iconic villains in cinema, in the ‘Cruella’ movie, prequel to the ‘101 Dalmatians’, which speaks of the origin of the character up to the events of the classic film in 1996, and is expected to launch in may 2021.

And the actress, winner of an academy award nomination for her role in ‘La La Land’ (2017) – could be facing a major challenge. “It is a great folly. It’s wild,” said the Stone on the work, such as Cruella de Vil in an interview with the site’s Entertainment Tonight.

The actress Glenn Close in a scene from The 101 Dalmatians (1996) – By (Photo: Playback)

In the interview, she talked about the mission of following in the footsteps of Glenn Close, who scored a season-for his portrayal of villain in ‘101 Dalmatians’ (1996) and ‘102 Dalmatians’ (2000). “I think (that In) is obviously the best of all time. This comes before the story (the Close up). This leads to that it becomes true greatness.”

‘Cruella’ will be directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). In addition to Stone, the film will take, Paul Walter Hauser (Undercover in the Klan), and Joel Fry (Game of Thrones), Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes) and Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee) in the cast.

Actress Emma Stone (Photo: Getty Images)

