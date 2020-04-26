Exitoína·, Chris Pratt, reveals that the recordings of the player’s World 3 is due to end only in July

Chris Pratt, the cast of the Jurassic World 3has revealed that it will start the recording of the long-this Thursday (20th). The deadline for the end of the pictures in the shoes of Owen Grady, the manager of the park, the rest of it to the end of the first half of the year.

The film, which is slated to be the last one in the franchise, with the original cast. Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum returning for the production, director Colin Trevorrow, who made the first Jurassic World. This line-up for the new film has the feel of an end-to Pratt, who gave a talk on the subject in the program of Ellen DeGeneres.

+ Read more: Chris Pratt posts video of ‘illegal’ behind-the-scenes of ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum’

“It seems to be the end of it. I can’t say anything about that, but I will tell you everything,” he joked. “You have the whole world, pretty much everyone in the cast of the original films are back. You will feel like a real ending that brings it all together.”

The voice actor starts out with the audio recordings this week, and, between the intervals of spot, only to end in July. “It’s a movie of a giant, we’re going to be [gravando] all around the world, and the stories are immersive and really cool,” he said.

The film will arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.

+ Did you know that many movies that we love, are inspired by the books? As it should be! Some of the stories are told is so great on paper, they tend to end up on the big screen and taking on more and more people. Take a look at the list of what we have done with the 5 books that have been adapted into movies are very popular in the us. If you’re into classic cinema, you’re in the right place.

The Box The godfather of the books tells the story of Don Vito Corleone, the head of one of the mafia families in New York city in the early 60’s that is still struggling to establish their power in America. Just look at this box and complete: https://amzn.to/2JJDBou

The civil war: the story takes place in France during the NINETEENTH century, and draws our attention to giving to various social injustices. Later on, he won numerous adaptations for the cinema and the theater, including one of the most famous pieces of music from Broadway to this day: https://amzn.to/36r9trJ

The Silence of the Innocents: in the investigation of the multiple murders, the FBI agent, Clarice Starling’s search for Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist with the mind of the psychopath that you meet in prison. The story is about such an intense and terrifying psychological game, and later, inspired by the film, a winner of five of the statues of the Oscars: https://amzn.to/2N5QnzI

A collection of Harry Potter books – 7 volumes-as one of the series ‘ most famous in the world of Harry Potter, which tells the story of our warlocks are like, from all the way in to the world of magic, and the challenges that must be confronted for the fight against Voldemort, and many, many others on the planet. This is a box with all of the books are perfect for fans who grew up watching the universe: https://amzn.to/337qk0H

Fight club: living the high-life, anonymous, and the ‘common’, Jack, finds himself more and more unhappy and have serious bouts of insomnia. The search for self-help groups, at the recommendation of her doctor, he meets Tyler Durden, with whom they form a club fighting to show their true feelings. You can’t help but read it in the book, as well as in the film, it’s full of surprises.: https://amzn.to/2WyJObS

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.