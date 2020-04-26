Exitoína · Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Niall Horan enjoys night out at the bar after the award ceremony of the Grammy awards

The artists also joined forces with Lewis Capaldi on the site at a table in the bar, which took up the song of One Direction

The official ceremony of the Grammy awards and 2020 occurred on the evening of the last Sunday (the 26th), but the party’s not over when the program has ended. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, and Lewis Capaldi-were caught together in a night of partying at a bar in Los Angeles.

Through Instagram, several of the stories have been posted as of the time of revelry for the people of the local area, such as the actor’s Mitchy Collins and the youtuber Anne Mongeau. In the video, you can see that Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, and Lewis Capaldi up on a table and sing and play at the top of his lungs.

In the video below, the couple, Kathy and Kelly, along with Lewis Capaldi, and sing the song Steal My Girl, the hit on the ex-boyband One Direction that Niall Horan was a part of.

On the other, the act, At the board, the staff, and sing a song Mr. A basic interfacethe band is The Killers.

On the night of the Grammy awards, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello-were nominated for the award for Best Performance in a Duo/Group, Pop per – Miss. In addition, Lewis Capaldi was also nominated for the Song of the Year ” by the music Someone You Loved.

