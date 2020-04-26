Exitoína · Kevin Hart is now at home after rehabilitation because of a serious accident

After suffering a serious car accident at the beginning of September, he Kevin Hartit is in the back of the home, according to the PageSix. Most recently, Hart has been released from the hospital, but he followed it with an intense physical recovery, in a clinical setting.

According to TMZ, the actor is “grateful” and “shocked” at being alive. Sources close to the portal, and you say that you ” Kevin looked at all the pictures of the accident, and that he does not believe what had happened.

At the beginning of the end of the car in which the actor and two other passengers, went off the road and fell into a ravine in California. Kevin Hart had a serious injury and had three fractures in his spine.

After the accident, he had to follow to recover from intense physiotherapy, he was in a clinic.

