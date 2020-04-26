Exitoína · Kristen Bell speaks about involvement in a new version Today.

The actress gave a voice to a character in all six seasons of the series, appearing between the years 2007 and 2012

Up in the air on the last season of the show The Good Place and return to tagged to play the role of Anna in the Darkness II, which debuted in January in the brazilian cinemas, Kristen Bell it already has a new project in sight, she will lend her voice to, once again, to the narrator I Love A Nasty Girl in the new version of the series in development for HBO’s Max, the new streaming service of the Warner bros. Media.

In an interview with the Andshe talked about the invitation to reprise the role: “a Couple of months ago, the Staff [Savage] and it Was [Schwartz] I have sent you an e-mail, and I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “They said, ‘we’ve got news of a very good one. It seems we are making a new version of the I Love A Nasty Girl and we’d love for you to come back’. I was so excited because it was a very easy one for me. I was going to, and I had fun.”

+ Read more: “Frozen 2: Elsa, the quest for answers to save the kingdom of Arandelle is in the new trailer

She still remembered how he got the job in the first version, after the show, protagonizava on the CW Veronica Marshave been called: “I called Dawn Ostroff, who was running the studio at the time, and I said, ‘Listen, I’m out of work, and you’ve got a narrator in this series of a teen, can I do it?'”, said.

In Veronica Marsin addition to acting as the main character, a young detective who solved the cases, as he sought to overcome in high school, Kristen, also, he narrated the events, which helped her on the job. “I wanted to be mean to me[inthe[emI Love A Nasty Girl]and they’ve never given me advice. They just said, ‘go, and do you really mean'”.

+ Read more: Kristen Bell, will direct the episode of the last season of The Good Place

“It’s a lot of fun to watch. It’s cute, it’s silly, it’s dramatic. I’m so happy that they’re remaking it because it’s fun a lot of fun,” added Kristen on the new version.

Adapted from the series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar, I Love A Nasty Girl it was shown during the period 2007 to 2012 on the CW in the United States, and it showed stars such as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Taylor Momsen. The series accompanies young people to the rich and privileged of the Upper East Side, a neighborhood rich in New York city, who have had their lives watched over by a girl who turned every step of the way on your blog.

+ Read more: New version of Gossip Girl will have black characters, and gay and lesbian people, ” says the producer

Kristen Bell starred as the narrator fofoqueira in all of the seasons, in addition to making a cameo in the final episode of the series, aired on the 17th of December, in the year 2017 as a candidate for the role of Serena van der Woodsen, played by Lively, and in a film adaptation of a fictional story.

In addition to Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage Josh Safran and Leslie Morgenstein will also return as a producer-executive directors of the new release. There is still no information about the characters of old will take part in the new series, which will happen eight years after the events of the previous one and focuses on how social networks and the changes in the landscape of New York’s influence on the lives of young people today.

I Love A Nasty Girl is expected to debut in 2020.

+We have a series that won our hearts from the show’s first season, isn’t he? Take a look at these tips from the AMAZING products that every fan should have the following:

The 13 Reasons: If you like 13 Reasons Why, sure, you’re going to love the book that gave birth to the series. Yeah, and the best part of it all is that we now have in the world. – https://amzn.to/2MWXDh3

If you like 13 Reasons Why, sure, you’re going to love the book that gave birth to the series. Yeah, and the best part of it all is that we now have in the world. – https://amzn.to/2MWXDh3 The fancy House from the Paper: You are a fan of the book the House of Paper? Think about it that in honor of the wonderful use of the clothing from the series at the next fancy dress party – https://amzn.to/2BRCn6j

You are a fan of the book the House of Paper? Think about it that in honor of the wonderful use of the clothing from the series at the next fancy dress party – https://amzn.to/2BRCn6j Stranger Fans: You want to know ANYTHING about the behind-the-scenes of Stranger Things, theories, facts, stories behind the characters, and a lot of detail that only someone who is a fan of the truth, you know?” So, in the book “the Stranger’s Fan” was made for you https://amzn.to/36eBwKP

You want to know ANYTHING about the behind-the-scenes of Stranger Things, theories, facts, stories behind the characters, and a lot of detail that only someone who is a fan of the truth, you know?” So, in the book “the Stranger’s Fan” was made for you https://amzn.to/36eBwKP The mug You’re My Person Grey’s Anatomy: Anyone who loves Grey’s Anatomy know, there is no declaration of friendship with most of you to give your best friend a mug with the phrase “You’re my person” – https://amzn.to/2pefdnY

Anyone who loves Grey’s Anatomy know, there is no declaration of friendship with most of you to give your best friend a mug with the phrase “You’re my person” – https://amzn.to/2pefdnY “Friends Forever”: Fans of Friends are going to freak out with this new book, “Friends Forever” will be released in honor of the 25th anniversary of the series, with a number of exclusive photos, interviews with the cast and the unique that has never been told before. To ensure your book is on pre-sale https://amzn.to/36fC4jo

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.