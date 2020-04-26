“Experiment On Me: ‘Birds of Prey’ will be the song “crazy” from the Halsey, and Bring Me The Horizon

The song will be unveiled along with the premiere of the film, which arrives on the 6th of February at cinema..

The soundtrack to ‘theThe birds-of-Prey‘ it promises to be just as interesting as the movie.

The film will take as its theme song ‘Experiment On Me‘ a partnership with the pop singer. Halsey the band Bring Me The Horizonsomething that has been called “crazy” by an artist on Twitter.

“This is a song more insane than it already had been recorded. In the far distance. And it lives up to harley quinn!!!!!”

Once you are finished with the Joker, and Harley Quinn join the super-heroines of Robin the Black, Huntress and Renee Montoya, to save a young girl in a lord of crime.

The cast counts with Margot Robbie (Harley quinn), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hunter), Jurnee Captain Smollett-Bell (Robin Black), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), She’s Jay Of The Basque Country (Cassandra Cain), McGregor (Black mask), and Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz).