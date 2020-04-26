Gal Gadot wants to film Wonder Woman in the present day

Anyone who is living in the past is museum!

Wonder Woman 1984the second adventure for the solo Diana Prince is played by Gal Gadot, will take you to the heroine of the 80’s, continuing with the story of a character whose first adventure took place during the 1st World War. In a recent interview, however, Gadot has made it clear that it intends to explore with the character in the present day.

During a conversation with his co-stars for the Entertainment Weekly, Gadot responded to what she’d like to explore in a third film. She was straightforward when he stated “In the present day would be incredible.”what is up with that director Patty Jenkins ‘ play, saying that this reply is basically for the sake of the clothes.

Since the release of the first film, the girl, and the fans are eager to see you, Diana, shining in the present day. Even though the character has already appeared in the modern era during the Batman vs. Superman’ and Justice league of americathe life is in the present day for the character that has been little explored. So, what would you like to see Diana Prince doing in the year 2020?

Here are the new stills from the film in our gallery below: