Get to know James and Charles, and the passionate about make-up, which is worth eur 21 million of the World

James Charles is a YouTuber an expert in make-up, which is worth about € 21 billion euros, according to the accounts of Seventeen magazine. In the YouTube video, it is followed by a decline of 15.7 million people. On Instagram, the figure has risen to 16 million.

James, Charles Dickinson, was born in 1999 in New York city. Which has become popular on Twitter when she shared a photograph of her in the book, of course, that was maquilhado.

So I retook my senior photos & brought my ring to the light with me, so my highlight would be poppin. I love being an extra pic.twitter.com/7Qu1yu8U2P — James Charles (@jamescharles) On the 5th of September 2016

By the year 2016, it was announced that the CoverGirl as the first visit to the men’s. Since then, a number of men have become ambassadors to the brands of make-up.

The 19-year-old is suffering from vision problems, but it will not affect the work. “It does not affect too much in the process. My contact lenses, they correspond to the same prescription as my normal glasses. After a long day of shooting, however, my eyes are very dry,” he said in the magazine Seventeen.

Charles has already worked with Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian, and this year he made his debut in a gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city. There is a line of clothing and it has launched in a partnership, articles of make-up.

However, it has been the subject of curiosity and has been involved in a dispute with another YouTuber, Tati or Tati Westbrook. The YouTuber didn’t like it, Charles had promoted a rival brand of their own, the Instagram account, which has helped him since the beginning of their career, and promoting their work.

The young man apologized, but the controversy has been fueled by one YouTuber, Gabriel Zamora, has come out in defence of Charles. The situation has led her to publish a video in which they criticize for James Charles.