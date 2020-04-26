Hailee Steinfeld is, as Emily Dickinson in the truck series for the Apple

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
6


The Apple TV is slowly building up a catalogue of the original series, and Dickinson is close to having its contents revealed to them.

This past Monday (the 26th), the company that released the first trailer for the new series, the original tv with Hailee Steinfeld in defiance of the standards of his day, to become a poet.

Recommended content:

Netflix-vs-Disney-vs-Apple: take a look at who won the battle of the streaming services

Check it out below.


The number of Apple is based on the story of the poet Emily Dickinson, a name that is considered good in a radical and ahead of its time. The production will be in the form of a half-hour, and it was designed by Alena Smith.

Dickinson arrives later this year, with the Apple TV+.

See also:

A success or a failure? Apple TV decide the future of the series, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Momoa

READ MORE:  Emily Ratajkowski 'melts' the social networks and micro bikini
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here