Hailee Steinfeld, the play of parties, and the rebellion in the first teaser trailer for the Dickinson – News-of-the-series

Have you ever imagined the life of the author, Emily Dickinson was a Euphoria?

This is the spirit of the first teaser trailer for Dickinson, the comedy of the platform, Apple+ TV, where Hailee Steinfeld plays a version of a teenager’s life. Set in the late NINETEENTH century, but with the current mindset of the series, showing how the rebel poetista challenge the concepts of gender and society to make their voices heard.

The cast includes Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), Toby Huss (Halt-and-Catch-Fire)), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester, uk at Sea), Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse), and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Orange Is the New Black). Already Alena Smith’s (of The Secret) is the show runner, is producing, along with Steinfeld.

Dickinson his debut as early as this year, no date set.