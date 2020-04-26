Hailee Steinfeld will star in the hit romantic comedy from Sony Pictures News-cinema

Voicemails are She could have the direction of Sharon Maguire, director of Bridget Jones ‘ Diary.

After the star of the film, the origin of one of the Transformers, Bumblebee, Hailee Steinfeld are ready for the introduction to yet another project. According to the web site The Hollywood Reporterthe actress has signed on to work on a romantic comedy Voicemails are Afterwho has had the rights bought by Sony.

Yet there is not a lot of detail about the film, however, it is well known that the leaders of Leah McKendrick, will now be in the 21st century, bringing the story of a young woman in the Los Angeles area through their various relationships.

The other rumor is that, “Sharon Maguire, director of Bridget Jones’ Diary, is negotiating to take over the direction of the Voicemails you are After. As a result, production will be for the account of Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Becky Sanderman. Information such as the date for the premiere have not yet been made public.

The next project for Steinfeld is about to make his debut, is a series of Dickinson’s manuscripts, which treat of the life of the poet, Emily Dickinson, and the role of the actress in the production.