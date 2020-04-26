Halle Berry praises Halle Bailey at the movie The Little Mermaid

Halle Berry has used her Instagram to congratulate the actress and Halle Bailey, who has been appointed as the new First of the film’s live-action movie of The Little Mermaid.

In spite of the criticism Disney has received for having chosen an actress for the black to interpret, in the mermaid, ‘the woman’, many celebrities applauded the decision, and in the Summer he was one of them.

The stunning actress shared a photo of He in the social network and wrote:

“In case you need a reminder of… the opera house, you make it. Congratulations to @chloexhalle for this amazing opportunity, and we can’t wait to see what you do! #APequenaSereia #HalleBailey”.

The young actress was thrilled that with the support of the Father, with whom he shares a name.