Halle Berry receives a critique from the visitor by the hand of the mason,” and it reacts in the nets – Monet

The actress, Halley Berry has responded to your comment from a fan that made a critique of his hands in the space of a comment to a photo of her on Instagram. In this case, the argument has been made after a Professional to share a picture of a butterfly to stay on his hands. “Today, I’ve been touched by an angel,” wrote the artist in the caption for the image.

The reply from the american actress Halle Berry to be a follower who made a critique of his hands (Picture: Instagram)

“In the hands of a construction worker,” writes one person in the space of the comments to the publication. “Oh my god, I thought the same thing,” said the other, in the very first comment.

In spite of the quick response of the actress, and she seems to have taken the criticism in good humor. “I just knew that someone else was implying with his hand,” said Berry, along with emojis of a rostinhos with a smile.

Many people ended up coming out in defense of the actress. “I see a hand in the beautiful” said someone else. “All of you guys complaining about the hand, it is likely to be the face of the Thing from the Fantastic four”, they caused the other person.

