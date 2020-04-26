Halsey acknowledges the collaboration of Bring Me The Horizon unreleased track

The singer Halsey will finally confirm that he did a song with the co-operation of the band Bring Me The Horizon, published on Friday (10) on the website Altpress.

It all started with a video that she posted on Instagram in July of 2019 at the latest, the inside of a recording studio. In the publication it came to the lead singer, Oliver Sykes, and keyboardist Jordan Fish to the band Bring Me The Horizon. It made the fans mad, but soon after this incident, nothing has been said Halsey has just released the track listing of his third studio album, “Manic”, and to the surprise of the fans, there was no collaboration with the band, Bring Me The Horizon.

On Twitter, on Monday (13), Halsey was asked by a fan about the song, the video, and then you, the singer said: “‘Experiment On Me’!!!! For the soundtrack of the ‘Birds of Prey’. Without a doubt, the music is more freaky than I’ve ever recorded”he wrote.

Experiment on Me!!!! The birds of prey soundtrack. Hands down, craziest song I’ve ever recorded. By a landslide. And rightfully so, is the Harley!!!!! https://t.co/zVUJ3FutlI — h (@halsey) January 13, 2020

Noooo it was, especially for Birds of Prey. https://t.co/5oTRu08iuE — h (@halsey) January 13, 2020

I wrote it with them! https://t.co/hlSk1R68Lh — h (@halsey) January 13, 2020

