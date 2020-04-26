Halsey throws the album, written during a crisis in the mental pole; listen to “Manic”

Halsey, ever came to be admitted to the hospital two times for her bipolar disorder and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she wrote much of the album during a crisis of mental well-being. “[É] hip-hop, rock, country, little, if anything, because it’s such a freak”she told the magazine. “I felt a strong desire to do so; there is no reason for me to not be able to.”

The artist described the state of mania, mental “oh, that thing in the back of our minds that leads us to the thoughts of freedom. Like when you’re at the top of a building, and you’re like, ‘what if I jump?’” said Halsey. “You are controlled by these impulses, rather than reason and logic.”

It is worth noting that in Halsey, released on the delicate “the Nightmare”, which is followed by a video-heavy, but the album carries a grip that is different, so much so that the music was not coming in at the end. The album includes the hit singles “Without Me”, “Graveyard”, and ” You “should” be sad”. Among the 16 songs, there is a partnership with the Found Festival, Alanis Morissette, and Attaches to the BTS skytrain station.

Listen to it below: