Henry Cavill and actors who have been the victims of very bad special effects

Jamie Bell (The Fantastic Four)

The team of the Fantastic four has done an outstanding result in the hiding of the face of the actor Jamie Bell in the film. However, the effect of the Thing, played by Bell, is not convinced.

Eric Bana (“The Hulk”)

You many not have noticed, but “the Hulk” director Ang Lee used himself, actor Eric Bana in order to face the giant emerald, as well as your face will be used as the basis for the monstrous hero. Unfortunately, the effect of the time left on the Hulk, so bizarre, that it was impossible to realize in the face of a Ban on the character.

Ahmed Best (“Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

The Best was the interpreter of Jar Jar Binks, a character more hated in the Star Wars saga. The actor’s face has been completely covered by CGI, for the time, but it’s still so Binks he was, with an appearance in the garden.

Dwayne The Rock ” Johnson (The Mummy returns)

At the time of the production of The Mummy returns, the technology of computer graphics was not as sophisticated as it is today. This may explain the fact that the Rock has been so strange in his role on the long time.

Jeff Bridges (Tron: Legacy)

In Tron: Legacy, Disney has tried to revive the actor, Jeff Bridges. In the meantime, the technology of the studio, I wasn’t as advanced as it is today, to the point where you rebuild completely for his films in the Star Wars: clone Wars. In this way, the Bridge in the movie, he was like a figure of wax.

