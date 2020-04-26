Henry Cavill appears as a new Sherlock Holmes-in-picture behind-the-scenes

Henry Cavill it gained international prominence for playing the character, and in the past year, it became even more well-known for bringing to life the witch-hunter of monsters, Geralt of Rívia in The Witcher series, the fantasy Series that became a hit.

However, in addition to being seen on the streaming platform, and the actor can be seen soon in the movie theaters in the role of Sherlock Holmes. The star plays the famous detective in the film Enola Holmescreated by Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), which tells of the adventures of the little sister of the detective story.

A new image has leaked behind-the-scenes of the new feature that shows Cavill cast as the lead detective.

Check it out:

Enola Holmes it is based on a series of books by Nancy Springer. The feature of the drama, and the mystery of the account, under the direction of Harry Bradbeer (‘Fleabag’, ‘the Killing of Eve”), and the screenplay by Jack Thorne (‘the Extraordinary’, ‘The Secret Garden’).

The film follows the adventures of a younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, which (Cavill). After her mother disappears, she decides to go against the wishes of the brethren and put her in a boarding school just for girls, and most of the series. As a fugitive, she began her career as a private investigator.

In addition to Henry Cavill, and Millie Bobby Brown), the story also features Sam Claflin (As I Was to see You. in the role of Mycroft Holmes, the elder brother of Enola and Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club), as Eudoria, the mother of the cast of characters. The cast also includes Fiona Shaw (of Harry Potter fame), Adeel Akhtar (Murdered by My Father), Frances de la Tour (Vicious), Louis Partridge (Family: Masters of Rome), and Susan Wokoma (the Year of the Rabbit), and Burn Gorman (Torchwood).

Enola Holmes, which hits theaters later this year. However, to date, has not yet been revealed.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

