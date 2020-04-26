Hero! Leonardo DiCaprio’s save-the-life-of-man-in-the Caribbean

In accordance with the motor vehicle, and the man had lived for 11 hours in the water before being found out by Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leo and his friends, and the captain decided to take part in the search, and the efforts that saved the life of a man. The crew of the boat, he was more than happy to help, even more so when they brought the man to safety,” says the publication.

The Sun says that the man fell off of the yacht on which he was working. The victim would have reported that “it was a dream come true to have been saved by one of the most famous actors in the world.”

Leonardo DiCaprio has not yet commented on the situation.