In a full pandemic, Kourtney Kardashian has fled to the countryside

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
8


Andto m full the pandemic the new one coronaviruses, Kourtney O he decided to pick up the three kids and run away to a quiet place, away from all the hustle and bustle that will make you feel right today.

The Instagramthe business has shared more photos from this adventure.

In the legend, with the advantage that ranked this place as it’s a real dream come true.

Here’s the gallery of images.

You Should Also Read: Kourtney O is therapy and anti-anxiety all week

Be the first to know.
Keep track of your web site voted for the fourth year in a row Consumers ‘ Choice.
Download our App free of charge.

Apple Retail Store-Download
The Google Play-Download



READ MORE:  Where are the Kardashian of the quarantine?
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here