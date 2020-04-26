In a recent interview with OmeleTV, Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, he comments on the evolution of the Cloud

Familiar with the buzz from fans since it came to the interpretation of Amy Pond in the Doctor Whoin 2010, the Karen Gillan it gained world-wide fame, and in 2014-to live with a new Cloud in the Guardians of the Galaxythe first film in the USING. Six years later, she reflects on the way the character’s return to the big screen in the Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3 see the 7m33 in the video above.

“I’ve read the script [de Guardiões da Galáxia vol. 3] and, of course, I can’t say anything, but it’s awesome” said Gillan, glenn hughes, the I. “That is the case it is messed up and angry that he was abused by his father, His” says the actress, “but for now, the source of that abuse went, and so we will be able to see how she goes on with her life, as her relationship with the [Gamora]”.

In Brazil to promote the world premiere of Jumanji: The Next Phasewhich comes to cinemas this Thursday (16), Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, has given an exclusive interview to the OmeleTV check it out at the top of the page.