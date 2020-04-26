In the 38 years of ups and downs in the life of Britney Spears

Daniela Ruah it is not the only star who celebrated this past Monday, the 2nd of Decemberplus a birthday party. Singer Britney Spears are also to be congratulated, and a full 38 years of service. Life is full of ups and downs, but with a lot of success stories, which we remember on this special day.

Britney didn’t stop to do it the headlines ever since I was a teenager. In the 90’s, it was called the ‘princess of pop’, but it has not always lived in a fairy tale, because life has been a roller-coaster ride due to her unstable mental health.

The singer was only ten years old when she took part in the contest in the American Star Search. But despite of not having been able to win over the jury at this time, the success turned out to get.

It managed to stand out in the program, ” The Mickey Mouse club, which also featured under other names, now well known, such as Ryan Gosling and Christina She. It was not until 1999, when it launched the the album his debut ‘…Baby One More Time”, which rose to fame. Ever since then it hasn’t stopped since, and it remains very much alive in the world of music.

The mother of two young sons, Sean and Histhe marriage ended with his FederlineBritney had a moment as well, in 2007, when he appeared in public with his hair shaven and having lost custody of their children. The father of the artist, Jamie Spears, was the one who was put in charge of the children.

By the end of 2016, he began a relationship with Sam Asghari. The couple met on the shoot of the music video the song ‘Slumber party’.

Now, in 2019, Britney was able to beat it in court, and his father, Jamie is no longer her legal guardian. The decision came after a parent has received a temporary restraining order that requires him to stay away from the children of the king. This is because it is to be investigated after the ex-husband of the artist, He of the accused to have been violent with a child, Sean.

